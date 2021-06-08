Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.39% of Sanderson Farms worth $361,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.57 and a 12-month high of $177.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.51.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director Toni D. Cooley sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $409,512.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,431.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.