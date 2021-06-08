Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 102.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 119,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.28. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

