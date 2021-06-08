Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

SHLAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Schindler alerts:

SHLAF remained flat at $$287.15 during trading on Thursday. 33 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111. Schindler has a 1 year low of $227.35 and a 1 year high of $315.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.52.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.