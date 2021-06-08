Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 171,416 shares.The stock last traded at $40.03 and had previously closed at $38.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHL. TheStreet cut Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $277.50 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently -750.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,911,000 after buying an additional 793,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,580,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,873,000 after buying an additional 169,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 776,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.