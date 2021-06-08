Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) by 138.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,718 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of SCHJ stock opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

