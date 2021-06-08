Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $18,326,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,806,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,137,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,668,000 after acquiring an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,553,000.

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.09 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

