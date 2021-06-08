Scott David Raskin Sells 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) President Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 714,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,966,440.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott David Raskin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Scott David Raskin sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $78,900.00.

QUOT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.32. 385,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,763. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QUOT. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

