SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its price target decreased by Aegis from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCYX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.19. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 75.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 61,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

