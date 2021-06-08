Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $58.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

