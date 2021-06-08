SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.56 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130–0.040 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.79. 2,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,776. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.92.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

