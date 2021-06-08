Seven Oaks Acquisition (NASDAQ:SVOK) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.73 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 14,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 176,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVOK. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.