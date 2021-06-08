Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) to Issue GBX 2.40 Dividend

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SHB opened at GBX 630.16 ($8.23) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.93. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 699 ($9.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a quick ratio of 12.33 and a current ratio of 13.13. The company has a market cap of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

SHB has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shaftesbury presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.