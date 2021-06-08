SHIBA INU (SHIB) One Day Volume Tops $775.28 Million

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIBA INU has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and $775.28 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIBA INU has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064510 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.65 or 0.00253199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.27 or 0.00230321 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.79 or 0.01168478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,189.64 or 0.99825540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.77 or 0.01047490 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . SHIBA INU’s official website is www.shiba.win

Buying and Selling SHIBA INU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

