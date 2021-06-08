Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.01 and last traded at $107.90. 18,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,500,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on SI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.56.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,783 shares of company stock worth $11,440,334 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 18.0% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3,588.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 24.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

