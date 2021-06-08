Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SMWB. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Similarweb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NYSE SMWB opened at $21.80 on Monday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

