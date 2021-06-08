SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

SITE Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 369.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SITE Centers to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of SITC stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -767.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.