Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Cap Reaches $47.74 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and $16.43 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Small Love Potion Profile

Small Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 404,090,637 coins. Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

