Snetwork Trading Down 21.4% Over Last Week (SNET)

Snetwork (CURRENCY:SNET) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Snetwork has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Snetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Snetwork has a market cap of $1.06 million and $213,129.00 worth of Snetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00072075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00026532 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.24 or 0.00995618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.75 or 0.09658310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00050866 BTC.

SNET is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Snetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,847,296 coins. The official website for Snetwork is www.snetwork.io . Snetwork’s official message board is www.snetwork.io/news.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Snetwork (Distributed Shared Cloud Computing Network) is an ecosystem focused on blockchain application, focusing on building a distributed shared computing platform based on blockchain. By connecting the supply and demand sides, it helps the node sharers to idle the computing resources and improve the utilization rate; at the same time, reduce the bandwidth, storage and Internet entertainment costs of enterprises, individuals and other resource demanders. “

