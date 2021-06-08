Snow Capital Management LP Invests $1.12 Million in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Snow Capital Management LP bought a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Photronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Strs Ohio grew its position in Photronics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,076,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Photronics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after acquiring an additional 464,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.15 million, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.48. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.27 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 35,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $485,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,029 shares of company stock worth $745,525. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

