Soitec (SLOIF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Soitec stock opened at $210.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.34. Soitec has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $217.00.

Get Soitec alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Soitec in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Soitec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Soitec SA designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers FD-SOI (Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator) for low power computing applications and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Soitec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soitec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.