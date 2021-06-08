Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.31). Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.28% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

SLGL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,438. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.37. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

