Solana (SOL) Price Tops $40.36 on Major Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion and approximately $1.70 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $40.36 or 0.00122578 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00069566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00952980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.95 or 0.09461467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00050349 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

