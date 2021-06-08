Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,885 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 96.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 9,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $145,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Solaris Energy Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 540,888 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,861. Insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOI. B. Riley raised their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

SOI opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.09 million, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.06. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

