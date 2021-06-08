Sonova’s (SONVY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 7,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,271. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $72.65.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

