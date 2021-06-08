Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after acquiring an additional 148,731 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

