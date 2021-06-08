Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,483,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000.

GTES opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GTES. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

