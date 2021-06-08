Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 488.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.