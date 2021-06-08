Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $795.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $839.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $715.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 173.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.