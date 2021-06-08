Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 181.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Chimera Investment by 895.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE CIM opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.30. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

