Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.71.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.79 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.07 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total value of $321,275.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,511.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,781,178 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

