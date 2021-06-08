Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,169 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $100,370,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.05. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

