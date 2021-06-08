Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sonos by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 46.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonos by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the first quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonos by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $626,262.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at $865,869.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

