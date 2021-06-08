Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 327 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth $64,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $61.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

