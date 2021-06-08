S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $381.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.52. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

