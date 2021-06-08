SparkPoint 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.05 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $36.63 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00072978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.03 or 0.00994687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.38 or 0.09661360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00051055 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,098,276,158 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

