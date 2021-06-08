SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $126.33. 10,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

