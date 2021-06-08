Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $125.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.40.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.69. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

