SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,433,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,864,000 after buying an additional 375,264 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

