Stacks (STX) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $0.87 or 0.00002691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stacks has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a total market cap of $995.69 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00064659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.28 or 0.00252703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00229395 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.01180505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,577,020 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.