State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,556 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,315,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,213,000 after buying an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after buying an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after buying an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MMS opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

