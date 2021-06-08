State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BOK Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOK Financial stock opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

