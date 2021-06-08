State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,940 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $211,897,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after acquiring an additional 721,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after acquiring an additional 226,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tetra Tech by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after buying an additional 219,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Shares of TTEK opened at $120.28 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.62.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.