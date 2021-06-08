State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,290 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,319 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Performance Food Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,197 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.69. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

