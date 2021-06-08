State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 5,966 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.85 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

