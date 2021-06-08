State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 349 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

