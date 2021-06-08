Stephens Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $250.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.10.
CASY stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
