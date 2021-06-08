Stephens Boosts Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $250.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.10.

CASY stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $142.34 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

