Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 175.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

