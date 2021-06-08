Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFC stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

