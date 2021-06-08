Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 153.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $146.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $202.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.