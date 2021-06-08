Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Citigroup accounts for 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 37,117.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 100,588 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. 352,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,397,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

